Cardi B has hit out at racial disparities in the fashion world, explaining that black artists face discrimination despite being some of the most recognizable and influential faces within the industry.

In a new chat with Interview Magazine, the rapper explained that rap artists face less favorable treatment than their white contemporaries within the industry.

“When it comes to fashion, hip-hop is a big influence,” she said. “And yet, Black artists have the hardest time getting pulls from designers and the hardest time getting seats at their fashion shows, and barely get endorsed by big fashion brands [when] we literally make the trend.”

The chat saw Cardi in conversation with Mariah Carrey, who proceeded to ask her if she thought that the fashion or record industry was inherently racist.

“I don’t know if I would use the word ‘racism’ because everything is so technical right now,” Cardi replied.

She added: “I have felt prejudice. I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company. I do my research.

“I know how much money I made that company. My fans buy my shit. So it’s like, when you’re not paying me what you’re paying these other people, it’s kind of insulting.”

Cardi is known for her presence on the runway and, as The Guardian reports, previously posed in a floral outfit in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the same interview, Cardi explained how female rappers face “crazy expectations”.

“People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap,” she explained. “It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail.”

The post Cardi B on racial prejudice in fashion: “Black artists have the hardest time getting pulls from designers” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.