Search

Discover

NEWS

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine partners with Gibson for new guitar line

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Jackson Langford • February 25, 2021

Including at least three electric guitars and one acoustic guitar

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has teamed up with Gibson to produce a long-rumored guitar line.

The line includes not only Gibson guitars, but guitars made by Gibson-owned manufacturers Epiphone and Kramer as well.

While specs and details of the line are still yet to be revealed, Gibson has shared that the collection will include at least three electric guitars and an acoustic guitar.

Guitars in the line include the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP, the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition and the Gibson Acoustic Dave Mustaine CF-100 Blood Burst.

Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition
The Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in Metallic Silver
The Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard in Natural
The Gibson Acoustic Dave Mustaine CF-100 Blood Burst

As Guitar World points out, the new partnership with Gibson marks the end of Mustaine’s relationship with Dean Guitars, who he had been signed to for over a decade.

In a press statement, Mustaine attributed his love of the brand to Kiss’ 1975 live album ‘Alive!’.

“On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by ‘Kiss uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best’. Period,” Mustaine said.

“Years later, I’m still that same fan, but now I’ve been playing, touring, writing, and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement.”

Gibson Brands’ Cesar Gueikian said of the partnership, “Dave is one of the most influential metal icons and riff lords of all time, having paved the way for multiple generations of players to carry the flag for hard rock and heavy metal, from riff writers to shredders and everyone in between.”

“Working with Dave is especially gratifying,” Gueikian continued, “because he is a guitar nerd like me, who gets involved in every aspect of the development of the concepts and ideas we have been designing with him…”

Late last year, Megadeth’s bassist David Ellefson said that the band would release new music in 2021. Their new album is reportedly titled ‘The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!’

The post Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine partners with Gibson for new guitar line appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 3 5
  1. DanielleaWoods
    DanielleWoods Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. ednacrawford
    EdnaCrawford ◄ WORK AT HOME ► My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit this site ……............ WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  3. usososoria
    usososoria Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  4. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> utka.su/ZYptC Hi all my photos and video here ==>> utka.su/ZYptC
    ...show more
  5. tilly.nelson
    Tilly Nelson Makes around $140 to around $180 per day online work and i received around $16894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply.... Www.Webcash1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.