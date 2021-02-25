Search

Discover

NEWS

Listen to Post Malone’s cover of Hootie & The Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • February 25, 2021

The track has been released ahead of the rapper/singer's performance at 'Pokémon Day’ this weekend

Post Malone has shared his unlikely new cover of Hootie & The Blowfish‘s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ – you can hear his rendition below.

The rapper/singer has covered the track as part of his ongoing partnership with Pokémon, who have signed the artist up to headline their 25th anniversary virtual live show this weekend.

Malone’s take on the 1995 Hootie & The Blowfish single – dubbed the ‘Pokémon 25 Version’ – has been released today (February 25) to further up the anticipation ahead of his online performance on Saturday (February 27).

You can hear Post Malone’s cover of Hootie & The Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ below.

Speaking about his upcoming performance, Malone said in a statement: “I’ve been a Pokémon fan for a long time, so the opportunity to headline the ‘Pokémon Day’ concert celebrating 25 years is awesome.”

Set to kick off Pokémon’s year-long ‘P25 Music’ program, the aforementioned Malone gig is just the first taste of the animated franchise’s partnership with Universal Music Group which is promising “more music surprises” in 2021.

More details about ‘P25 Music’ will be announced by Pokémon at the end of the concert on Saturday.

Earlier this month the animated video for Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne’s collaboration ‘It’s A Raid’ was released.

The track originally featured on Osbourne’s 2020 album ‘Ordinary Man’, which also included the two artists’ 2019 collaboration with Travis Scott, ‘Take What You Want’.

The post Listen to Post Malone’s cover of Hootie & The Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 4 7
  1. DanielleaWoods
    DanielleWoods Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. ednacrawford
    EdnaCrawford ◄ WORK AT HOME ► My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit this site ……............ WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  3. webdesigntrichy
    webdeisgntrichy Thanks For Sharing The Great Content. I Will also share with my friends. Amazing content thanks a lot.<a href="s2scomputer.com/">best web design company in trichy</a>
    ...show more
  4. usososoria
    usososoria Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  5. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> utka.su/ZYptC Hi all my photos and video here ==>> utka.su/ZYptC
    ...show more
  6. VickyVeilla
    Vicky Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> utka.su/ZYptC Hi all my photos and video here ==>> utka.su/ZYptC
    ...show more
  7. tilly.nelson
    Tilly Nelson Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Webcash1.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.