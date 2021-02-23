Petition launched to rename New York street after the late MF DOOM

A petition has been launched in a bid to rename a street in Long Beach, New York after the late MF DOOM.

The rapper passed away in October, though his death was only confirmed two months later. He was 49.

The ‘KMD-MF DOOM Way Committee’ has started a petition to rename the block between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Road on East Hudson Street in Long Beach after DOOM, who grew up in the city.

“Hip-hop leaders credit Mr. Dumile [DOOM’s real name was Daniel Dumile] as one of the most prolific rap artists of all time. His life served as an example of inclusive community building and growth through individual struggle. Long Beach profoundly influenced his adolescence,” a description accompanying the petition reads.

“People of various backgrounds and cultures worldwide recognize him as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, underground hip-hop artist of all time. Mr. Dumile’s ability to unite people across cultures started as a youth in Long Beach.

“Long Beach should be proud of its native son and honor him and his legacy on a street sign. Just as important, the city should embrace the unity Mr. Dumile represents for generations to come.”

The DOOM petition has attracted over 500 signatures so far, with an initial target of 1000 set. You can find the petition here.

Earlier this month, the video for DOOM and Madlib‘s 2004 Madvillain song ‘All Caps’ was officially released in HD format for the very first time.

The track originally featured on the pair’s classic collaborative album ‘Madvillainy’, which was released under the duo’s Madvillain name in March 2004.

