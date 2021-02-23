Flea gives his approval of Nandi Bushell’s cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Under The Bridge’

Flea has given his approval of Nandi Bushell‘s latest impressive cover, which saw the young musician take on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Under The Bridge’.

The at-home Chilis cover follows on from previous Bushell renditions of such classic songs as Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’, Blur’s ‘Song 2’ and The Who’s ‘My Generation’.

“I have always LOVED the Red Hot Chili Peppers. This is one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite bands,” Bushell wrote in the description accompanying the video of the cover, which went live on Sunday (February 21).

“Thank you Flea, Chad, John and Anthony,” she added in reference to the Chilis’ line-up. You can watch Bushell’s cover of ‘Under The Bridge’ below.

Flea shared his response to the cover a few hours later, writing on Twitter: “Always love to Nandi!”

Bushell has previously received endorsements from the likes of Muse, Coldplay and Metallica for her covers.

Dave Grohl challenged Bushell to a remote drum battle last year, while the Foo Fighters frontman also composed Bushell her own song – which Bushell then duly responded to by penning ‘Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, meanwhile, last released a studio album in 2016 with ‘The Getaway’.

Speaking back in October, guitarist John Frusciante – who returned to the fold in 2019 – said that he was writing new music with his bandmates.

“We were rehearsing for a couple months, then the [coronavirus] quarantine started, and we stopped rehearsing for a couple months, then we went back to rehearsing,” Frusciante said. “We’re moving ahead with what we’re doing, writing new music.”

