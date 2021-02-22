Search

‘Derry Girls’ season three is filming this year

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Charlotte Krol • February 22, 2021

"The storylines in this series are the best we’ve ever done"

The third season of Channel 4‘s Derry Girls will begin production in 2021.

That’s according to series star Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin) who shared the news via her Twitter account on Saturday (February 20).

“Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait,” she wrote alongside a gif from the Northern Ireland-set comedy series.

“Covid has pushed back filming several times which has been so shite, but honestly the storylines in this series are the best we’ve ever done so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been,” she added.

 

The second season of Derry Girls concluded in April 2019, with a third instalment announced that same month. Series three was scheduled to begin filming in the spring of 2020 before the coronavirus crisis led to delays.

Coughlan stars alongside Saoirse-Monica Jackson (who portrays Erin Quinn), Louisa Harland (Orla McCool), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle Mallon) and Dylan Llewellyn (Martin “Jono” Johnson) in the series, which follows a group of young people growing up in Derry during the Troubles of the 1990s.

Last March Derry Girls star Tommy Tiernan (Da Gerry) hinted that the show’s third season could be its last. “This is [the] last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series,” he said on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio show.

There is set to be a spin-off movie in the works, though, according to McGee. “For a while I didn’t know if it would work but now an idea is starting to vaguely form in my head,” McGee said. “So after series three I’ll think about that a bit more.”

The post ‘Derry Girls’ season three is filming this year appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

