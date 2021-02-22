Daft Punk confirm their split after 28 years

Daft Punk have confirmed their break-up, after a career spanning over 28 years.

The Parisian duo, who are considered to be one of the most influential electronic acts of all time, confirmed the news in an eight-minute video called ‘Epilogue’ – taken from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

As Pitchfork reports, their longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier has since confirmed their split.

More follows…

