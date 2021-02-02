Search

The Flaming Lips announce details of more ‘space bubble’ gigs

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • February 02, 2021

The band played their first COVID-safe show of the kind in Oklahoma last month

The Flaming Lips have announced details of more ‘space bubble’ gigs.

The band held their first COVID-safe concert of the kind in Oklahoma City last month (January 22) with the concept for the show taking inspiration from frontman Wayne Coyne’s own giant bubble, which he usually gets in to roll over the audience during the band’s gigs.

The Flaming Lips have now announced two more gigs next month at the same venue in the band’s hometown.

They’ll play the Criterion venue in Oklahoma City on March 12 and 13, with a press release saying that “local health and safety standards will be strictly observed for this full-production live Lips event”.

 
 
 
 
 
Wayne Coyne spoke about the bubble shows last year, saying they were “safer than going to the fucking grocery store”.

“You go to the grocery store, and some people have masks on, but some people just act like there’s nothing going on. There’s nothing you can do about that,” he added.

“A guy could be standing next to you and not think the coronavirus is real. I don’t want to get in a fight at the grocery store. So that part of it, I believe that we’re in control, and we would be the ones who say you have to put on a mask.

“It wouldn’t be up to another concertgoer. It would be up to the ones running the show. I wish more places were like that. I wish more places took control.”

