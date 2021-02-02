Search

Snoop Dogg on who would play him in a biopic: “It would have to be someone who could win me over”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • February 02, 2021

"When I think of someone playing you, I think of how Jamie Foxx played Ray [Charles]. That was, like, spot on"

Snoop Dogg has shared his thoughts on how he would approach the casting process for a future biopic about himself.

While a Snoop film hasn’t officially been announced, the veteran rapper spoke in a new interview about who and what he would be looking for if a biopic is ever green-lit.

Speaking to AP Entertainment, Snoop said: “There’s so many dope actors that have graced the screen and there’s so many dope actors that have yet to grace the screen.

“I don’t know who could play me. It would have to be someone who could win me over.

 

“When I think of someone playing you, I think of how Jamie Foxx played Ray [Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray]. That was, like, spot on,” he continued.

“So I would have to find me a Jamie Foxx or someone that could actually become Snoop Dogg on screen and give me all of that element.

“And I don’t know if that person is out there or has yet to be discovered. But when I get to that point, I’ma find him.”

Anwan Glover (Notorious, 2009), LaKeith Stanfield (Straight Outta Compton, 2015) and Jarrett Ellis (All Eyez on Me, 2017) have all portrayed Snoop on the big screen in the past.

Last month Snoop described the recent rumored falling-out between himself and Eminem as being “family business”, insisting that the two rappers are still friends.

Snoop’s comments followed on a week after the rapper appeared to publicly end the beef between himself and Eminem, which began back in July after Snoop explained why he hadn’t chosen Eminem to be in his list of the top 10 rappers of all time.

