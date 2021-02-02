Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Renowned hip-hop photographer Ricky Powell has died

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • February 02, 2021

The New Yorker, who worked with the likes of Beastie Boys, Andy Warhol and Madonna, once described himself as “an iconic photographer, by accident”

Ricky Powell, the renowned New York hip-hop and street photographer who worked closely with the Beastie Boys, has died at the age of 59.

Powell’s manager and business partner Tono Radvany confirmed his death from heart failure, saying: “I just want to let everybody know he was a very special man, and he will be sorely missed.”

Powell was well-regarded as both a portrait and street photographer, and notably worked with the likes of Andy Warhol, Madonna and Run-DMC during his storied career. He once described himself as “an iconic photographer, by accident” taking “pro photos on a hang-out tip”.

The photographer’s close relationship with the Beastie Boys began when he toured with the group and Run-DMC back in 1986, which led to subsequent opportunities with the emerging Def Jam label.

Powell was immortalized in the Beastie Boys song ‘Car Thief’ with the lyric “Homeboy, throw in the towel / Your girl got dicked by Ricky Powell“, while he also appeared in the group’s video for ‘(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)’.

The photographer published a number of retrospective collections of his work, including Oh Snap!: The Rap Photography of Ricky Powell and Public Access: Ricky Powell Photographs 1985-2005. He was also the subject of the 2020 documentary Ricky Powell: The Individualist.

Tributes to Powell are being paid following the news of his death, with the likes of LL Cool J, Questlove and Q-Tip all paying their respects to the photographer on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by LL COOL J (@llcoolj)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Rev Run (@revwon)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @djpremier

 

 

 

 

The post Renowned hip-hop photographer Ricky Powell has died appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

1 2 10
  1. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. borip80032
    borip80032 Start your home business right now. Spend more time with your family and earn. Start bringing 99$ per hr just on a computer. Very easy way to make your life happy and earning continuously. ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ..........¦A¦M¦A¦Z¦I¦N¦G¦ ¦J¦O¦B¦S¦ visit >>>>>>>>>> www.paybuzz1.com <<<<<<<<<<<<
    ...show more
  3. PaigeDj
    Paige Hey! My super pri︆︆vate photo/video ==>> bit.do/fNic6 Hi .. 💋 do you mind being mast︆︆urbated together? 💥💦 write me here ==>> bit.do/fNic6
    ...show more
  4. inaugustus1
    InaAugustus1 Everybody can earn $500 Daily... Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info... Here....>>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  5. peggybustillos
    PeggyBustillos Everybody can earn 500 dollars Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 25370 dollars. COPY This Website OPEN HERE............ www.work92.com
    ...show more
  6. CandaceEarls1
    CandaceEarls My month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.Go to this site home media tech tab for more details thanks you..... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  7. ScarlettaRead
    ScarlettRead I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on HAx something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do........ www.jobapp1.com
    ...show more
  8. sesot
  9. sesot
  10. MatildaSoloo
    Matilda Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/o60mb
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.