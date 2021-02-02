Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Late ‘Saved By The Bell’ star Dustin Diamond’s dying wish was to meet Tool bassist

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • February 02, 2021

He also hoped to start a Tool tribute band

The dying wish of late Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond was to meet Tool bassist Justin Chancellor, a close friend has revealed.

Diamond, who played Screech in the iconic sitcom, died this week aged 44 after a three-week battle with cancer.

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago,” Diamond’s agent Roger Paul said in a statement.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Diamond’s friend Dan Block revealed the star’s dying wish in a new interview with The Sun. “There are two things Dustin asked for … the ability to talk to Justin Chancellor about music and to be able to visit Disney World to see Star Wars Galaxy Edge,” Block said.

Saved by the Bell

He added that Dustin was “learning to play several Tool songs and wanted to start a Tool tribute band”.

“He was in the process of starting the band before being diagnosed with cancer. He would play the song and play along with his bass while watching YouTube videos.”

Last month, Diamond was admitted to hospital in Florida with “pain all over his body,” his team revealed, speculating that it may have been cancer. The stage four lung cancer was subsequently confirmed.

Diamond was not involved with, or recast in, the recent Saved by the Bell reboot which aired on Peacock last November.

The post Late ‘Saved By The Bell’ star Dustin Diamond’s dying wish was to meet Tool bassist appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

5 6 14
Load more comments
  1. inaugustus1
    InaAugustus1 Everybody can earn $500 Daily... Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars. See More Info... Here....>>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  2. peggybustillos
    PeggyBustillos Everybody can earn 500 dollars Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 25370 dollars. COPY This Website OPEN HERE............ www.work92.com
    ...show more
  3. CandaceEarls1
    CandaceEarls My month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.Go to this site home media tech tab for more details thanks you..... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  4. ScarlettaRead
    ScarlettRead I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on HAx something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do........ www.jobapp1.com
    ...show more
  5. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Soi kèo Tottenham vs Chelsea ngày 5/2/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-tottenham-vs-chelsea-luc-03h00-ngay-05-02-2021/
    ...show more
  6. sesot
  7. sesot
  8. MatildaSoloo
    Matilda Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/o60mb
    ...show more
  9. MatildaSoloo
    Matilda Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/o60mb
    ...show more
  10. SonsHuk
    SonsHuk How do you like FoodMaxx? Now, you are allowed to share your feedback with FoodMaxx by completing the FoodMaxx Survey.onlinesurvey.onl/foodmaxx-survey/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.