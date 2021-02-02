Search

Green Day to perform this weekend as part of a special pre-Super Bowl NFL show

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • February 02, 2021

"Fired up to finally be back on stage!"

Green Day are set to return to the live stage this weekend for a special NFL show.

The trio will perform as part of the NFL Honors virtual concert on Saturday night (February 6).

“Fired up to finally be back on stage!” the band tweeted to announce the show, which is the 10th annual NFL Honors gig.

The show will be broadcast on CBS from 6pm PT (2am on February 7 in the UK) on CBS, ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

 

“With the unprecedented nature of this year, we are excited to bring the 10th annual NFL Honors show to life in a unique format,” Mark Quenzel of the NFL said in a statement about the show, which will be pre-recorded.

“We look forward to producing an unforgettable show that will celebrate the game and its brightest stars in an entertaining fashion.”

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show is set to be performed by The Weeknd, who will perform the 12-13-minute set completely live, it has been revealed.

In other Green Day news, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has revealed that he’s been writing a lot of new music in recent months.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, he said: “I’ve been writing a lot. I’m always putting something together, whether it’s a full demo in my small studio or just some voice notes on my phone.”

Armstrong released a covers album called ‘No Fun Mondays’ last November, while Green Day’s last full-length album, ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’, came in February 2020.

At the time of writing, Green Day are still set to return to the UK for their coronavirus-delayed Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy in June 2021.

The post Green Day to perform this weekend as part of a special pre-Super Bowl NFL show appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

