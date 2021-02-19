Search

Discover

NEWS

Mike Shinoda shares new single ‘Happy Endings’ featuring iann dior and UPSAHL

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • February 19, 2021

The track was initially previewed on his Twitch channel earlier this week

Mike Shinoda has shared his brand new single ‘Happy Endings’, featuring iann dior and UPSAHL – you can hear it below.

The Linkin Park musician has dropped his first new music of 2021 with the single, which was initially previewed as a 75-second clip on his Twitch channel, social media platforms and selected cryptocurrency authorities earlier this week.

The track sees Shinoda linking up with iann dior and rising Arizona artist UPSAHL, and you can hear ‘Happy Endings’ below following its release today (February 19). An official music video is expected to follow soon.

Shinoda has also launched ‘Happy Endings’ through an NFT [non-fungible tokens] auction, giving his fans the opportunity to bid for a chance to win an original print of the single artwork signed by Shinoda and contemporary artist Cain Caser.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California.

Last month Shinoda announced his #ShinodaProduceMe initiative, asking fans to submit their own tracks to be in with the opportunity of having the musician produce the track.

Explaining the idea behind the gesture, Shinoda said: “For 2021, I wanted to find a way to give back to my amazing community online. I’m looking for vocalists, rappers, and songwriters who need help getting to the next level.

“If I find someone great, I’ll produce their track, live on my Twitch channel. There’s no formal contest, just an intention. The fans on Twitch will help me find the right vocalists.”

The post Mike Shinoda shares new single ‘Happy Endings’ featuring iann dior and UPSAHL appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

6 5 7
  1. Ginaullen
    GinaMullen I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do… Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  2. qyasmin
    qyasmin Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. HollyPayy
    Holly Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fMDau Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fMDau
    ...show more
  4. HollyPayy
    Holly Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fMDau Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fMDau
    ...show more
  5. OliviaDobson
    OliviaDobson Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... For more detail visit the given link............ Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  6. JulieFrukkt
    Julie Hi ..I'm a beau︆︆tiful and ✅✅ naughty g︆︆irl who wanna be your lov︆︆er and friend!! ❤❤ Come and see FOLLOW MY BIO LI︆︆NK✅✅ =>> u︆︆tk︆︆a.︆︆︆︆su/hlhOE ✅✅I MASTU︆︆RBATE ON WE︆︆BCAM ..❤❤COME TO MY P︆︆AGE!✅✅=>> u︆︆tk︆︆a.︆︆︆︆su/hlhOE
    ...show more
  7. JulieFrukkt
    Julie Hi ..I'm a beau︆︆tiful and ✅✅ naughty g︆︆irl who wanna be your lov︆︆er and friend!! ❤❤ Come and see FOLLOW MY BIO LI︆︆NK✅✅ =>> u︆︆tk︆︆a.︆︆︆︆su/hlhOE ✅✅I MASTU︆︆RBATE ON WE︆︆BCAM ..❤❤COME TO MY P︆︆AGE!✅✅=>> u︆︆tk︆︆a.︆︆︆︆su/hlhOE
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.