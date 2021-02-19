Search

Ed Sheeran teases release of his fourth album “later this year”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • February 19, 2021

It looks like a new record from Ed is coming sooner rather than later

Ed Sheeran has teased that he’ll return from a career break to release his fourth album at some point in 2021.

The singer, who released his third album ‘Divide’ in 2017, gave the strongest hint yet of his return to music in an Instagram post to mark his 30th birthday.

He wrote: “30 today. Thank you for all your wonderful messages, I feel very loved. Currently dressed the same as I was on my 3rd birthday about to chow down on Colin the pirate caterpillar, poor bloke.”

He added: “I’ll be back online with the 4th installment in the series later this year, until then.”

While little is known about the fourth record, Sheeran returned in December to release ‘The Afterglow‘ – his first new music since 2019’s star-studded ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ album, which saw him team up with the likes of StormzyJustin BieberCamila CabelloCardi B and more.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

 

The singer, who also welcomed his first child in September, was recently praised by Ghetts – who explained that Sheeran had gone out of his way to find a studio in Japan to record his section of their collaboration.

Speaking of the track ‘1000 Tears’, which features on new album ‘Conflict of Interest’, Ghetts said: “Out of all the people on the album he was the one who turned his verse around the quickest.

“I really wasn’t expecting much, but then he hit me back and said he’d found a studio in Japan, during his break.

“I was a bit hesitant to hit him back up [after there were some technical issues], but he got it sorted for me within an hour.

“He’s the busiest guy in the world yet he still made time to do that for me.”

