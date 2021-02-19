Search

Billie Eilish “seeks restraining order” against man threatening her outside her home

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • February 19, 2021

John Hearle is alleged to have started camping on school grounds opposite her house

Billie Eilish is reportedly seeking a restraining order against a man she claims is harassing her outside her Los Angeles home.

According to The Blast, the singer alleges that John Hearle has even started camping on school grounds opposite her house and continually sends her distressing letters.

In one note, Hearle is said to have written: “You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me.”

It added: “You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die…You will die.”

Eilish alleges that she is constantly watched while entering and exiting her home by Hearle – who often makes a throat-slitting motion when he sees her.

She wants Hearle to stay at least 200 yards away from her and her parents, and the LAPD is said to be investigating the matter.

billie eilish rosalia new song finneas family

In documents obtained by the publication, Eilish claims that Hearle has caused “emotional injury including fear for my safety, fear for the safety of my family, and loss of my sense of peace and tranquility and security in my home and‚ personal space resulting from the repeated instances of harassment.”

She added: “I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighborhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me. Every time I see him I just want to scream.”

The latest legal battle comes after Eilish previously obtained a restraining order against a trespasser who visited her home seven times.

The 19-year-old singer was granted the temporary order against 24-year-old Prenell Rosseau in May last year.

In the wake of the order, she successfully managed to get her home blurred from Google Maps.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month (February 5) that Eilish is in talks to serve as an executive producer on an upcoming biopic about Peggy Lee.

Fever will be helmed by Carol director Todd Haynes and will star Michelle Williams as Lee.

The post Billie Eilish “seeks restraining order” against man threatening her outside her home appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

