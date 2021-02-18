Watch Kelly Clarkson deliver an impressive cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’

Kelly Clarkson delivered a rendition of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ during a segment on her talk show yesterday (February 17) – you can watch her version below.

The singer and TV host performed the track during the ‘Kellyoke’ segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show while accompanied by her live backing band Y’all.

Clarkson’s take on the 2003 Foos song is particularly faithful to the original – you can watch her cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Times Like These’ below.

Clarkson has recently covered The Killers’ ‘Mr. Brightside’ and Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’ for the ‘Kellyoke’ segment on her talk show.

She also previously reimagined Lizzo‘s ‘Juice’ and performed an acoustic version of Miley Cyrus’ hit ‘Wrecking Ball’ back in 2015.

Clarkson’s last studio albums were ‘Meaning of Life’, released in 2017, and its predecessor, 2015’s ‘Piece By Piece’.

Foo Fighters, meanwhile, released their latest studio album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ earlier this month.

The band recently launched a new radio series, Medicine At Midnight Radio, on Apple Music to celebrate the release of the new LP.

“Dave Grohl and the Foos are eager to reconnect with fans from all around the world and share songs filled with, in his words, ‘universal emotions that most people feel,’” a synopsis for the series reads. “Each band member will take turns hosting hour-long episodes where they’ll go into their personal inspirations and the creative process leading to the album.”

