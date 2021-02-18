Nick Cave and Foo Fighters launch new crowdfunders to raise funds for road crew

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced a crowdfunder to raise funds for their live crew after their livelihoods were severely impacted by COVID-19.

The band were forced to cancel their 2021 tour at the end of last year, resulting in further financial hardship for their road crew – many of whom work on a freelance basis and have been unable to access government funding or support schemes.

Now, it’s hoped that a new fundraiser will help to support their basic living costs – with fans paying to enter a prize draw that could see them landing one of over 100 impressive prizes donated by the band.

As well as signed guitars and keyboards, other prizes include gift vouchers, limited edition prints and many more.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are holding a draw of over 100 prizes to raise funds to help support their tour crew, whose livelihoods have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. More details and enter here: https://t.co/xGWxcBPwN1 pic.twitter.com/NEfVhqC9PQ — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) February 18, 2021

The crowdfunder launches today (Thursday 18 February) and tickets can be purchased until 6:00 pm GMT Friday 12th March 2021.

A brief message on the Crowdfunder page states: “Work for our crew has vanished. As freelancers, there has been little or no support on offer to them from the authorities, and available work elsewhere is currently almost non-existent.

“We have supported our direct crew as best as we can, but we thought we’d also have a bit of fun with a prize draw to help raise funds for them.”

You can donate or enter prize draw here.

A separate crowdfunder has also been recently launched by #ILoveLive – with the likes of Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Muse and Frank Turner all donating prizes for the draw.

“The #ILoveLive campaign on Crowdfunder is critical to supporting the ​‘behind the scenes’ workers in the live music industry,” said Crowdfunder’s Rob Love. ​“Without roadies, there won’t be a live events industry, even when COVID restrictions are lifted.

“Crowdfunding is a way for communities to come together to support causes close to their heart, and this is a great example of how the music industry is pulling together to help each other in a time of need.”

You can find out more info on that here.

The post Nick Cave and Foo Fighters launch new crowdfunders to raise funds for road crew appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.