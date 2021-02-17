Search

Discover

NEWS

Cardi B celebrates ‘Up’ chart success: “This is pop girl shit but I’m not pop”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • February 17, 2021

"This is BIG for me," she added

Cardi B has celebrated the immediate chart success of her latest solo single ‘Up’, which has debuted at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Bronx rapper’s song was released on February 5, and its immediate impact on the US singles chart has given Cardi her ninth Top 10 single of her career.

Commenting on ‘Up’ debuting at number two in the US this week, Cardi thanked her fans and supporters in a tweet posted last night (February 16).

“This is BIG for me,” she wrote. “I wanted to beat my last solo single number [2019’s ‘Press’, which went to number 16 in the US singles chart] and I over-succeeded.”

 

Cardi also remarked on how ‘Up”s significant chart debut has made her the first female solo rapper to debut in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill‘s ‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ in 1998, which went to number one in its first week.

“This is pop girl shit, but I’m not pop,” she added.

Cardi’s ‘Up’ is only behind Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-dominating hit ‘Drivers License’ on the Hot 100. Should Cardi make it to the top spot with ‘Up’, it will be her fifth US number one single.

Last week, Cardi shared a behind-the-scenes rehearsal clip from the video for ‘Up’.

‘Up’ follows on from Cardi’s hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion ‘WAP’, which was released back in August. Cardi recently spoke about how the video for the track cost an eye-watering $1 million (£720,645).

‘WAP’ was recently named as NME‘s number one song of 2020, where it was hailed as the “most-talked-about song” of the year.

The post Cardi B celebrates ‘Up’ chart success: “This is pop girl shit but I’m not pop” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

1 1 7
  1. marilynhibbert
    Marilyn Hibbert My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit this site ……............ WWW.WORK92.COM
    ...show more
  2. sophia5432
    sophia Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. NancySullivan1
    NancySullivan Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... Visit here….. Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  4. NancySullivan1
    NancySullivan Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... Visit here….. Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  5. HollyPayy
    Holly Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNCuA Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNCuA
    ...show more
  6. HollyPayy
    Holly Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick, then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> bit.do/fNCuA Hi all my photos and video here ==>> bit.do/fNCuA
    ...show more
  7. Annaornton
    AnnaThornton How To Work From Home" Online Jobs 2021 Here are 7 at-home jobs that pay at least $100/day. And there's quite the variety too! Some of these work-at-home jobs are more specialized, others are jobs that anyone can do. They all pay at least $3000/month, but some pay as much as $10,000. GO HOME PAGE HERE FOR MORE DETAILS... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.