‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 and 8 will no longer be filmed back-to-back

The 7th and 8th Mission: Impossible films will no longer be filmed back-to-back, sources say.

The latest editions in the Tom Cruise-starring franchise are set to come out in November 2021 and November 2022 respectively.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming worldwide for the last year, with initial production in Italy last February postponed due to the early coronavirus outbreak in the country. Since then, the film has shot in the UK and Abu Dhabi.

The seventh film is now applying its “finishing touches” according to director Christopher McQuarrie in a new Instagram post. Though the plan was to go straight into production for the next film, Deadline now report that the change in timetable caused by the previous COVID-related delays mean there is now a scheduling conflict for Cruise, who needs to promote his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, out in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie)

Last year, a rant by Tom Cruise directed at crew members on Mission: Impossible 7 who he believed weren’t following coronavirus safety producers properly was leaked, and spread across the internet.

Back in December, it was reported that Cruise scolded two crew members who were seen standing too close to each other in front of a computer monitor, saying: “If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone.”

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying in an audio file obtained by The Sun. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

“I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Five crew members have reportedly quit Mission: Impossible 7 following Cruise’s rant, while George Clooney has responded to Cruise’s outburst, saying he understands why the actor-producer did it.

The post ‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 and 8 will no longer be filmed back-to-back appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.