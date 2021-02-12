Search

Discover

NEWS

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH Performs ‘Distance’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live

By SPIN | Danielle Chelosky • February 12, 2021

Wolfgang Van Halen and his Mammoth WVH band performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (Feb. 11) playing tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen with the emotive hit single, “Distance.”

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest guitarists of all time, click here.

 

2 3 2
  1. ruthtran
    RuthTran Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions...>>>........... Www.Work92.Com
    ...show more
  2. TammyLBarragan
    TammyBarragan I am making over $9-k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life...... Www.Work43.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.