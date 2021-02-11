Search

Discover

NEWS

Pedro Pascal and ‘Game Of Thrones’ actress Bella Ramsey cast in ‘The Last Of Us’ TV adaptation

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Jackson Langford • February 11, 2021

HBO's adaptation of the popular video game franchise was greenlit last year

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and Game Of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey have been cast in the forthcoming HBO television adaptation of popular game franchise, The Last Of Us.

The series, which was greenlit towards the end of last year, will star Pascal as Joel, a smuggler who is given the task of escorting 14-year-old Ellie, played by Ramsey, across a post-apocalyptic United States while fighting off hordes of zombies, as Deadline reports.

While Pascal also starred in Game Of Thrones, he and Ramsey were never on the series at the same time. Pascal, who played Oberyn Martell, last appeared in the fourth season and Ramsey, who played Lyanna Mormont, didn’t appear until the fifth season.

HBO, Sony Pictures TV, PlayStation Productions, Word Games and game developer Naughty Dog are the five teams coming together to produce the adaptation.

The series is being written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin alongside the original game’s director Neil Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss – who worked on both Game Of Thrones and Chernobyl – to produce.

Last month, it was revealed that the pilot of the series will be directed by Russian filmmaker Kantemir Balagov, who is behind films like Closeness and Beanpole, both of which won awards at the 2017 and 2019 Cannes Film Festival, respectively.

The sequel to the franchise’s original game, The Last Of Us Part II, was released last year after a few delays. In a review of the highly-anticipated game, NME‘s Jordan Oloman wrote, “The Last Of Us Part II is a purposefully challenging game that spans the entire emotional spectrum, one that will force you to reconsider your preconceived ideas about the beloved original.” The game also landed the top spot in NME‘s list for the 20 best games of 2020.

The post Pedro Pascal and ‘Game Of Thrones’ actress Bella Ramsey cast in ‘The Last Of Us’ TV adaptation appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

2 5 8
  1. harriet.perkins
    Harriet Perkins Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  2. harriet.perkins
    Harriet Perkins Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs76.Com
    ...show more
  3. micheal6543
    Micheal ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★Real online home based job to make more than $14k. Last month i have made $15738 from this home job. Very simple and easy to do and earnings from this are just awesome.for details Open This Website...........www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  4. MargaritaGill
    MargaritaGill I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started....... Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more
  5. cathiebates
    cathie Welcome to Electrified DJ Services
    ...show more
  6. cathiebates
  7. MonicaClothed
    Monicaaa Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/FL6GT Hi all my photos and video here💦💧 ==>> v.ht/FL6GT
    ...show more
  8. MonicaClothed
    Monicaaa Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/FL6GT Hi all my photos and video here💦💧 ==>> v.ht/FL6GT
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.