‘The Mandalorian’ actor Gina Carano no longer employed by Lucasfilm following “abhorrent” social media posts

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Caleb Triscari • February 11, 2021

Carano previously faced calls to be fired in response to other controversial posts

The Mandalorian actor Gina Carano is confirmed to be no longer employed by Lucasfilm, the studio behind Star Wars, after making posts on social media the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable”.

Carano, who played Cara Dune, reportedly posted content on her Instagram stories that compared criticism of a person’s political beliefs to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany.

In a statement from LucasFilm provided to Variety, the production company confirmed “Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Variety has also confirmed Carano’s agency UTA has dropped her as a client.

The actor was previously facing calls to be fired from the show, after posting anti-mask tweets, unfounded claims of voter fraud and other posts that were criticized as transphobic. Users on Twitter were tagging the accounts belonging to The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, Disney, Disney Plus, Star Wars and Lucasfilm, along with the hashtag #FireGinaCarano.

 

Carano previously addressed the backlash during an interview on the Drunk 3PO YouTube channel, where she said she “brings the fire out in people”.

“I’m going to stick around and if my presence bothers you, OK, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people,” she said.

The post ‘The Mandalorian’ actor Gina Carano no longer employed by Lucasfilm following “abhorrent” social media posts appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

