Britney Spears alludes to conservatorship documentary on social media: “Each person has their story”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Caleb Triscari • February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Sam Asghari called her father Jamie Spears "a total dick"

In an oblique post on social media, Britney Spears appears to have responded to the recently released documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which examines the singer’s life under conservatorship.

In a recent Instagram post, Spears shared footage of her performing ‘Toxic’ live from three years ago. In its caption, she writes about how she is “taking the time to learn and be a normal person”, and brings up how the public’s perception of a celebrity is different to how “the actual person living behind the lens”.

“I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!” Spears wrote.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!!

“Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

 

Framing Britney Spears was produced by the New York Times and broadcast in the US last weekend on FX and FX On Hulu. The documentary explores the pop star’s rise to prominence, her legal conservatorship and the related #FreeBritney movement.

Spears was not interviewed for the documentary, with a statement at the end of the film noting that producers attempted to contact her multiple times.

Under the current conservatorship arrangement, Spears’ father Jamie and the Bessemer Trust financial company are legally empowered to make important decisions around Spears’ finances, business projects and personal circumstances.

After the premiere of the documentary, Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari said he would “continue to support her following her dreams”. He later posted an Instagram story in which he called Jamie Spears “a total dick”.

“Now it’s important to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” he wrote. “In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick.”

“I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” Asghari, who is from Iran, added.

 

Jamie Spears stepped back from his duties in 2019 due to health issues, with Jodi Montgomery appointed as a temporary conservator. Britney Spears’ legal team sought to remove Jamie from the conservatorship, but this was denied in court late last year.

As the New York Times reports, a hearing is scheduled for this Thursday (February 11) in Los Angeles, which will likely discuss Jamie and the trust’s role in managing Spears’ estate.

In December 2020, Jamie Spears defended his role as his daughter’s conservator. “I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” he told CNN.

“When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally.

“I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

