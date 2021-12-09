Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS Set to Headline 2022 Welcome To Rockville Festival

America’s largest rock festival, Welcome To Rockville, is set for 2022 at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida over the weekend of May 19-22.

In the fest’s biggest lineup ever, tickets are on sale now to see the eclectic and ante-upping string of scheduled artists including headliners Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS, and KORN, and artists Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Jane’s Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Bush, Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey, Poppy, Plush and more. The festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents.

“Welcome To Rockville this past November was truly incredible,” Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer said in a statement. “Our new home, Daytona International Speedway, welcomed us with open arms and our fans showed up in record numbers and experienced an unforgettable weekend. We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022 so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for one epic weekend this May.”

The festival’s creators and producers released an announcement video to hype us up for next year’s Welcome To Rockville, which will feature over 75 performances on four stages throughout the four days. This year’s festival had a record-breaking crowd of over 161,000 in November.

“OMG…is this real life?” Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale said in a statement. “So you’re saying that Halestorm is sharing the stage with Foo Fighters, Jane’s Addiction and The Smashing Pumpkins!! Also, not to mention Guns N’ Roses and KISS…all on the same festival! Yep! You heard it here straight from the banshee’s mouth! And we will be bringing our A-game as always. You do not want to miss this lineup! To say that Rockville is going to be legendary is an understatement…this will be a life-changing show! The countdown begins, see you all in Daytona in May!”

Welcome To Rockville 2022 Lineup

Thursday, May 19: KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Black Label Society, DOWN, Clutch, Mammoth WVH, Bad Wolves, Fuel, Ill Niño, Tetrarch, Shaman’s Harvest, Plush, Gemini Syndrome, Solence, Oxymorrons, Moodring, more TBA

Friday, May 20: KORN, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Skillet, Parkway Drive, Ministry, In Flames, Sevendust, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Don Broco, New Years Day, Stick To Your Guns, DED, Diamante, Death Tour, Archetypes Collide, more TBA

Saturday, May 21: Guns N’ Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Nothing More, Baroness, Dirty Honey, Alexisonfire, John 5, Sick Of It All, Saint Asonia, Agnostic Front, The Violent, Against The Current, S8NT Elektric, Afterlife, Widow7, more TBA

Sunday, May 22: Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The Hu, Spiritbox, Bones UK, The Chats, Radkey, Lilith Czar, Motor Sister, POORSTACY, Nova Twins, The Mysterines, AEIR, more TBA

