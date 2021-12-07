Superchunk Announce Upcoming Album Wild Loneliness, Share First Single ‘Endless Summer’

Superchunk are back with an announcement of a forthcoming record, Wild Loneliness, and the release of its first single, “Endless Summer.”

Wild Loneliness is out on February 25. The album was recorded in the band’s home state of North Carolina during the COVID lockdown, and mixed by Wally Gagel, who also mixed Superchunk’s 1995 Here’s Where the Strings Come In.

The new track features harmonies of Teenage Fanclub’s Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley. A limited edition 7-inch “Endless Summer” single on yellow vinyl is available now to order via Merge. Its B-side contains a cover of The Glands’ “When I Laugh” (featuring William Tyler on guitar).

“‘Endless Summer’ was written on New Year’s Day 2020 which was unseasonably warm here in North Carolina,” frontman Mac McCaughan said. “Of course, by the time we recorded it, ‘endless summer’ had other meanings… The 7″ sleeve features Roe Ethridge’s beautiful photos of broken beach umbrellas which capture the vibe of the song perfectly.”

The upcoming record has a slew of featured artists alongside Blake and McGinley, including Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wye Oak’s Andy Stack, Tracyanne Campbell of Camera Obscura, Owen Pallett, Kelly Pratt, and Franklin Bruno, and Laura Ballance plays bass throughout. And, of course, Wild Loneliness is available for pre-order.

Beginning on the day of the record’s release, Superchunk is set to embark on a North American tour to support Wild Loneliness that runs until April. Tickets of on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, December 10. TORRES, Wednesday, Quasi, and Mike Krol are scheduled to open on various dates.

Superchunk Tour Dates

Feb 25 Winston-Salem, NC – Ramkat*

Feb 26 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

Mar 01 Washington, DC – Black Cat*

Mar 02 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

Mar 03 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

Mar 04 Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts*

Mar 05 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*

Mar 07 Toronto, ON – Axis Club^

Mar 08 Detroit, MI – El Club^

Mar 09 Chicago, IL – Metro^

Mar 11 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl^

Mar 12 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West^

Apr 04 Seattle, WA – Neumos%

Apr 05 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall%

Apr 07 San Francisco, CA – Independent#

Apr 09 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s#

Apr 10 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom#

* w/ TORRES

^ w/ Wednesday

% w/ Quasi

# w/ Mike Krol

