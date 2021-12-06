HAIM to Hit the Road in 2022 for Headlining North American Tour

Just like they hinted in their recently updated “The Chanukah Song,” HAIM is set to embark on a headlining North American tour next year.

The sister-trio will be supported by a slew of excellent opening acts, including Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee, and Princess Nokia. The One More HAIM Tour will support the band’s latest record, Women In Music Pt. III, and will kick off on April 24 in Las Vegas. Promoted by Live Nation, tickets for the 27-date run go on sale at 10 am local time on Friday, Dec. 10. American Express Card Members can purchase presale tickets at 10 a.m. local on Tuesday, Dec. 7 through 10 p.m. local on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The Grammy-nominated Women In Music Pt. III is the California-based rockers third record, and its single “The Steps” was also nominated for Best Rock Performance. Revisit our July 2020 cover story on HAIM here.

The youngest Haim sister, Alana, stars in Paul Thomas Anderson’s newest film, Licorice Pizza, which is out in theaters now.

HAIM Tour Dates

4.24.2022 Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022 Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022 Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17.2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

6.10.2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

