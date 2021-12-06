Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover KISS on the Final Night of Hanukkah

For the last night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin concluded the Hanukkah Sessions by covering KISS’s “Rock and Roll All Nite.”

“Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8! And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!!!” a statement began

“Greg and I would like to thank all of the people that helped ramp up the Hanukkah Sessions this year. It’s gonna be tough to beat! (But we will. Oh, we will…..)

“We hope that this year’s batch of hits has brought a little joy to you, as it surely did to us!

“Now let’s rock and roll all nite and party everyday until next Hanukkah!

“L’Chaim!!!!!!”

On Saturday, the duo took on The Clash’s “Train in Vain.” Additionally, the duo covered Billy Joel’s “Big Shot,” “Stay (I Missed You)” by Lisa Loeb, “Blitzkrieg Bop” by the Ramones, “Copacabana” by Barry Manilow, “Jump” by Van Halen.

Additionally, the duo enlisted Grohl’s daughter Violet for their version of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.”

To say Grohl had a busy year would be an understatement. He released documentaries, went on tour, and published his first memoir. Oh and let’s not forget that Foo Fighters released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight and a Bee Gees covers album. Early next year, the band will release a horror-comedy around the events leading up to Medicine to Midnight. The Foos have a few more shows before the end of the year before heading abroad in 2022.

The Foos are playing their final show of three in Las Vegas tonight at Park MGM.

