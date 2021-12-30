Timbaland teases possible new Justin Timberlake music

Timbaland is back in the studio with Justin Timberlake, and the producer has shared a new clip of the pair listening to what might be the early stages of some of new music.

The longtime collaborators, whose biggest hits include ‘Cry Me A River’, ‘Like I Love You’, ‘SexyBack’, ‘My Love’ and ‘Suit & Tie’, were filmed in the studio running through a series of beats.

Also seen in the clip is singer-songwriter Ant Clemons, who first rose to prominence as a guest vocalist on Kanye West‘s 2018 single ‘All Mine’. He previously collaborated with Timbaland on ‘4 Letter Word’, taken from Clemons’ debut album ‘Happy 2 Be Here’, and he worked with Timberlake on the 2020 track ‘Better Days’.

Timbaland took to Instagram to share the clip, captioning it: “Soon to come”, followed by four pairs of eyes.

It comes after Timabland last year teased a sequel to Timberlake’s second album, 2006’s ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’.

The acclaimed album, which was released on September 8, 2006, featured the hit singles ‘SexyBack’, ‘My Love’, and ‘What Goes Around… Comes Around’ and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Posting a photograph of himself and Timberlake performing together on Instagram, Timbaland wrote on Instagram in August last year: “FUTURE SEXY LOVESOUNDS pt [two],” followed by a pair of zipped lip emojis.

While there was no further information shared, in the comments section of Tim’s post, Swizz Beatz wrote: “We need Justin vs Usher Tim,” suggesting a matchup for the pair’s online battle series, VERZUZ.

VERZUZ is the popular go-to form of entertainment that pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music. Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on.

Timberlake’s last album was 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’. He’s since dropped off a few loose tracks including last year’s SZA collaboration ‘The Other Side’. In August, he shared a studio cover of TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’.

