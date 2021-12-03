‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Details ‘The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’

“Weird Al Yankovic” is set to embark on a follow-up tour to his Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, in what he is deeming The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic said in a statement, “so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

The 133-date run opens on April 26 in Poughkeepsie, New York, and closes on October 29 for Yankovic’s first-ever show at Carnegie Hall in New York. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10. Like his 2017 tour, comedian Emo Phillips will support Yankovic as an opening act.

The Vanity tour will focus on his lesser-known records. In its first run in 2018, Yankovic performed fan favorites like “Nature Trail to Hell,” “Jackson Park Express,” “Dog Seat Dog,” “You Don’t Love Me Anymore,” and “Albuquerque.” The upcoming, more low-key tour will not bring Yankovic’s typical video screens, eclectic costumes, or famous parody songs, but rather, a more stripped down set for fans to just enjoy his music. Yankovic will perform in smaller, more intimate venues, and the tour’s setlist will be almost entirely comprised of his original songs.

