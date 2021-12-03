Watch Tears For Fears’ Koyaanisqatsi-Inspired Video for New Song

Off their forthcoming record, The Tipping Point, Tears For Fears released their second single, “No Small Thing,” and its official video.

“In early 2020, Curt and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars,” Roland Orzabal said. “The first time in decades. We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically. We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart-and-soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off. It was the complete opposite of what we had been trying to do for many years – searching for the elusive, modern hit single. We felt suddenly unencumbered, free if you like, no longer worrying about the market, about success, but drawing on influences from our childhoods. It was at this point that the whole album started opening up. ‘No Small Thing’ was the key, the thing that turned a red light green.”

The “No Small Thing” video was inspired by Koyaanisqatsi, the 1982 American experimental non-narrative film, and was made using solely found footage mirroring the conflict between individual freedoms and group responsibility.

The Tipping Point is set to arrive on February 25, via Concord Records, and will be the English new wave duo’s first record in seventeen years. It is available for pre-order.

Orzabal and Curt Smith also recently announced The Tipping Point World Tour, with support from Garbage throughout the U.S. They are scheduled to hit over twenty cities across North American, and the dates mark the band’s first time touring the U.S. since 2017.

