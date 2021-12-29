Search

Discover

NEWS

Katy Perry shares Las Vegas residency setlist ahead of opening night

By NME/Damian Jones • December 29, 2021

It's full of bangers

Katy Perry has shared the setlist ahead of the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer kicks off her run of shows tonight (December 29) at The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino. It will continue until March 19, 2022.

Sharing a video of herself putting together the handwritten list, Perry wrote on Instagram: “TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND. Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! #PLAY (sic)”.

The list, which you can view below, includes hits such as ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, ‘California Gurls’, ‘Firework’, ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘I Kissed A Girl’.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

 

A synopsis for Perry’s Vegas show reads: “Global pop superstar, Katy Perry, will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World with a larger than life show that can be experienced only at Resorts World Theatre.”

A variety of tiered tickets are available for fans to purchase including the ‘Witness VIP’ package, which includes a reserved seat in the orchestra section, a complimentary VIP beverage voucher, a souvenir red carpet step and repeat photo and limited-edition Katy Perry merchandise.

Other packages include: ‘Smile’, ‘One Of The Boys’ and ‘Katy Hudson’. There are also a number of ‘Teenage Dream’ VIP upgrades up for grabs. For more information, visit the Resorts World website here.

In October, she shared a sweeping cover of the Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ for a new Gap advert.

In an Instagram post announcing the partnership with Gap, Perry also revealed that she used to work in one of the company’s shops in Santa Barbara, California.

The post Katy Perry shares Las Vegas residency setlist ahead of opening night appeared first on NME.

3 5 1
  1. MelanieHarvin1
    MelanieHarvin I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I've been doing... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.