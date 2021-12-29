Katy Perry shares Las Vegas residency setlist ahead of opening night

Katy Perry has shared the setlist ahead of the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer kicks off her run of shows tonight (December 29) at The Theatre at Resorts World resort/casino. It will continue until March 19, 2022.

Sharing a video of herself putting together the handwritten list, Perry wrote on Instagram: “TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND. Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! #PLAY (sic)”.

The list, which you can view below, includes hits such as ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, ‘California Gurls’, ‘Firework’, ‘Never Really Over’ and ‘I Kissed A Girl’.

A synopsis for Perry’s Vegas show reads: “Global pop superstar, Katy Perry, will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World with a larger than life show that can be experienced only at Resorts World Theatre.”

A variety of tiered tickets are available for fans to purchase including the ‘Witness VIP’ package, which includes a reserved seat in the orchestra section, a complimentary VIP beverage voucher, a souvenir red carpet step and repeat photo and limited-edition Katy Perry merchandise.

Other packages include: ‘Smile’, ‘One Of The Boys’ and ‘Katy Hudson’. There are also a number of ‘Teenage Dream’ VIP upgrades up for grabs. For more information, visit the Resorts World website here.

In October, she shared a sweeping cover of the Beatles classic ‘All You Need Is Love’ for a new Gap advert.

In an Instagram post announcing the partnership with Gap, Perry also revealed that she used to work in one of the company’s shops in Santa Barbara, California.

