Drake surprised Toronto residents with stacks of cash for Christmas

By NME/Matt Doria • December 27, 2021

Certified Santa Boy

Drake found himself in a generous mood this Christmas, handing out stacks of cash to random people in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

One lucky recipient shared their encounter with the rapper in an Instagram Story, showing Drake sitting the back in the back of a Maybach as the poster flaunted a thick stack of $20 bills. “Oh my God, this is crazy,” they could be heard saying as Drake flashed a peace sign to the camera.

A caption for the post reads: “[Drake] giving away racks for Christmas. Life’s fucking unreal man. Legend of the city.”

 

It comes days after Drake emerged victorious from a $4billion (£3.02billion) lawsuit. The case was launched this past summer, with plaintiff Mesha Collins claiming that Drake defamed her publicly through posts made on Instagram. As for why he would do such a thing, it’s alleged that Collins broke into the rapper’s LA home in April of 2017.

Last week also saw Drake pay tribute to Virgil Abloh with a realistic tattoo of the late DJ and Louis Vuitton designer. Abloh passed away in November at the age of 41, following a private battle with heart cancer. In his honour, Drake got an image of Abloh launching a kite during the Louis Vuitton menswear show at the 2018 Paris Fashion Week immortalised on his forearm. 

Earlier this month, Drake buried the hatchet with former rival Kanye West, ending a feud that spanned over a decade to perform a benefit concert for Larry Hoover. At one point during the show, Drake referred to West as his “idol”. He also withdrew both of his two nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, forfeiting nods for Best Rap Album (for ‘Certified Lover Boy’) and Best Rap Performance (for ‘Way 2 Sexy’ featuring Future and Young Thug). 

Meanwhile, a recent study has claimed that listening to Drake’s music while jogging will make you run slower than normal.

