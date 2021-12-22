Watch Lorde’s Video for ‘Leader of a New Regime’

It’s the fourth video from her third album
Lorde observed today’s winter solstice by releasing a new video for “Leader of a New Regime.”
Directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali, the video marks the fourth time the duo has collaborated on clips during the Solar Power album cycle. Just like the videos for “Fallen Fruit” and “Solar Power,” “Leader of a New Regime” is full of vivid imagery and takes place by a body of water.
In her email newsletter recapping the year, here’s what Lorde said about the video and its timing:
Solstices should always have offerings. So for you, here’s the LEADER OF A NEW REGIME video. Just a couple of bites, a feeling, a perfect midpoint in the SP journey. I hope you like it.
In August, Lorde released her anticipated third album, Solar Power. You can read our review of the album here. The last time we heard from Lorde, she dropped out of her MTV Video Music Awards performance in what was said to be a “change in production elements.”
However, she will be hitting the road in 2022. See her tour dates below.
Lorde 2022 tour dates
February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival
February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards
March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay
March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards
March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands
March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields
March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB
March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre
March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House
April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy
May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 1 London, UK Roundhouse
June 2 London, UK Roundhouse
June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris
June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622
June 14 Munich, DE Zenith
June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca
June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress
June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall
