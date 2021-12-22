Watch Lorde’s Video for ‘Leader of a New Regime’

Lorde observed today’s winter solstice by releasing a new video for “Leader of a New Regime.”

Directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali, the video marks the fourth time the duo has collaborated on clips during the Solar Power album cycle. Just like the videos for “Fallen Fruit” and “Solar Power,” “Leader of a New Regime” is full of vivid imagery and takes place by a body of water.

In her email newsletter recapping the year, here’s what Lorde said about the video and its timing:

Solstices should always have offerings. So for you, here’s the LEADER OF A NEW REGIME video. Just a couple of bites, a feeling, a perfect midpoint in the SP journey. I hope you like it.

In August, Lorde released her anticipated third album, Solar Power. You can read our review of the album here. The last time we heard from Lorde, she dropped out of her MTV Video Music Awards performance in what was said to be a “change in production elements.”

However, she will be hitting the road in 2022. See her tour dates below.

Lorde 2022 tour dates

February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival

February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards

March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay

March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards

March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands

March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields

March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB

March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre

March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater

April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House

April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem

April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre

May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

June 1 London, UK Roundhouse

June 2 London, UK Roundhouse

June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris

June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622

June 14 Munich, DE Zenith

June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca

June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress

June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

