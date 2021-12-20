Watch Metallica Play ‘Fixxxer’ Live For The First Time During Career-Spanning 40th Anniversary Show

Last night, Metallica played their first of two 40th anniversary shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center. The career-spanning set saw the metal icons perform at least one song off each of their 10 studio albums, plus tracks off their live album S&M and covers album Garage Inc.

They kicked off the show with Kill ‘Em All opener “Hit the Lights” and went on to play staples like “Creeping Death,” “One,” “Nothing Else Matters” and “Sad but True.” But the setlist wasn’t only hits. Metallica also treated fans to deep cuts, playing “Trapped Under Ice” for the first time since 2012 and live-debuting the eight-minute Reload track “Fixxxer.”

A few songs in, frontman James Hetfield thanked fans for sticking with them the past four decades. “We are grateful that you have been along with us for 40 years, and we are so happy that you’re here still after all this time,” he said. “It still blows my mind. Because we were created to do this. I know it.”

For those who weren’t able to snag tickets (or get to San Francisco) for the show last night or Sunday, Metallica 40th Anniversary Live is streaming for free via Prime Video and Amazon Music.

We’re celebrating Metallica’s 40th anniversary by republishing our 1991 article with the band. Read that here and see the full setlist from last night’s show below.

Metallica 40th Anniversary Night One Setlist

“Hit the Lights”

“Creeping Death”

“Trapped Under Ice”

“Welcome Home (Sanitarium)”

“Orion”

“The Shortest Straw”

“One”

“Sad but True”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“King Nothing”

“Fixxxer”

“Breadfan”

“No Leaf Clover”

“Frantic”

“The Day That Never Comes”

“Spit Out the Bone”

The Wedding Band set list:

Set One

“Highway to Hell” (AC/DC)

“The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)” (in the style of Judas Priest)

“Still Alive and Well” (Johnny Winter)

“Freddie’s Dead” (Curtis Mayfield)

“Word Up” (Cameo)

“War Pigs” (Black Sabbath)

“Earache My Eye” (Cheech and Chong)

“Jungle Boogie” (Kool and the Gang)

“Skin Tight” (Ohio Players)

“Blitzkrieg Bop” (Ramones)

“Rise Above” (Black Flag)

“Addicted to Love” (Robert Palmer)

Set Two

“Fairies Wear Boots” (Black Sabbath)

“Symptom of the Universe” (Black Sabbath)

“Le Freak” (Chic)

“Fopp” (Ohio Players)

“Holy Ghost” (The Bar-Kays)

“Diamonds and Rust” (in the style of Judas Priest)

“Ace of Spades” (Motörhead)

“Live Wire” (AC/DC)

“Heaven and Hell” (Black Sabbath)

