Charli XCX’s SNL Performance Canceled

Well, that sucks. As Omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19, continues to spread at an alarmingly rapid pace, Saturday Night Live had to take immediate safety precautions for its 2021 finale. Unfortunately in this case, it means that there will be no live audience and a limited cast at tonight’s taping, and Charli XCX won’t be able to perform. Charli XCX announced the news in a statement posted on her social media. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens were set to perform with Charli XCX tonight as well.

“hi everyone,” Charli XCX began. “due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. i am devastated and heartbroken. myself, caroline, christine and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most amazing music performance to life. it can’t happen this time but I’ll be back! i am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad.

“please look after yourselves out there and make sure you get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” she concluded.

This would have been Charli XCX’s third appearance on SNL. She previously appeared in 2014 and 2018.

Charli XCX’s fifth studio album, Crash, is out in March 2022.

In slightly better news, the singer is the subject of a new documentary titled Alone Together that’s out in January 2022. You can check out the trailer below.

