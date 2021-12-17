Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Longtime Bassist For The Roots, Dies At 62

By SPIN Staff • December 17, 2021

He left the band in 2007 to battle cancer

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, the longtime bassist of The Roots, has died at the age of 62 after a long battle with cancer. Hubbard’s wife, Stephanie, confirmed the news of his death to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The bassist had been with The Roots from 1992 until 2007, when he departed to fight myeloma.

In a statement posted on their social media accounts, The Roots paid tribute to Hubbard.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard,” the statement said. “May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you. Rest in Melody Hub.”

 

“I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him,” Stephanie Hubbard told Philadelphia’s ABC 6. She added that his decline in health “happened quickly” and she took Hubbard to Lankenau Hospital in the Philadelphia area on Wednesday night. She wasn’t allowed to stay with him due to COVID. He was in the process of working on new music as recently as last week.

Last year, The Roots co-founder Malik B. died at the age of 47.

In 2016, Hubbard sued his former bandmates, accusing them of paying him less than other members despite an agreement that allowed him to be paid as a co-owner of the band.

The post Leonard ‘Hub’ Hubbard, Longtime Bassist for The Roots, Dies at 62 appeared first on SPIN.

1 1 5
  1. lizunch
    lizunch My last month paycheck was for $11,000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot here......................... www.Workapp1.com
    ...show more
  2. lizunch
    lizunch My last month paycheck was for $11,000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…. for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot here......................... www.Workapp1.com
    ...show more
  3. CecileWallace
    CecileWallace ★Makes $340 to $680 per day online work and I received $21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online ask extra cash by simply open this link HERE↠↠↠☛☛☛ www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  4. CecileWallace
    CecileWallace ★Makes $340 to $680 per day online work and I received $21894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online ask extra cash by simply open this link HERE↠↠↠☛☛☛ www.pays11.com
    ...show more
  5. FlorenceGrigg1
    FlorenceGrigg I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.