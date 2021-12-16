Search

‘Ted Lasso’ returns with animated short ‘The Missing Christmas Mustache’

By NME/Adam Starkey • December 16, 2021

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and more reprise their roles

The cast of Ted Lasso have reunited for animated holiday short ‘The Missing Christmas Mustache’.

The four-minute holiday special follows Ted (Jason Sudeikis) in a search for his missing facial hair, as Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and others offer some alternatives.

The special also sees Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, June Temple, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed reprise their roles. You can watch the short below.

Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca on the Apple TV+ comedy, recently confirmed on The Late Late Show With James Corden they’ll start shooting the show’s third season on Valentine’s Day (February 14) next year.

Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tart, also discussed the third season back in October.

“Honestly, I’m not trying to be coy, but I don’t know anything,” Dunster said. “I think they like to keep it fresh. But also Jason [Sudeikis] knows what the story arc is. He sprinkles ideas of what’s going to come here and there but there’s nothing really specific.

“They’re in the writers room now and we’ll see what happens.”

Ted Lasso has won seven Emmy Awards in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for Sudeikis.

In NME’s four-star review of Ted Lasso season two, the show is described as a “wholesome series that embraces the spirit of England’s heroes”.

