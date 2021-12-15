George Harrison Classic ‘My Sweet Lord’ Gets A Thrilling, Cameo-Filled Video

The 50th-anniversary celebration for George Harrison’s monumental third album, All Things Must Pass, continues with a delightful, seven-minute video for “My Sweet Lord.” There are more than forty cameos throughout. Some from people you’d expect to see — Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh — but lots of others from TV, film, and comedy, underscoring the deep influence the songwriter had on those fields as well.

Directed by Lance Bangs and co-produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine, the video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as special agents searching for that which they cannot see. Their “boss” is Mark Hamill. And along the journey they get lots of help from people like Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette; “Weird Al” Yankovic, Reggie Watts, comedians Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Patton Oswalt; comedy duos Tim and Eric (Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim) and Garfunkel and Oates(Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome); and others like writer, actor, director Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor”) and visual artist Shepard Fairey. The video also features Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani Harrison, who appear in scenes with actress Aimee Mullins and actor Rupert Friend, respectively.

The video arrives after the release of an expansive All Things Must Pass box set, which is up for a 2022 Grammy Award for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package.

