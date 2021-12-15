Chadwick Boseman’s brother has reportedly said that he thinks the late actor would want his Black Panther role recast.

Derrick Boseman told TMZ that he believes Chadwick would want his character, T’Challa, to live on in the MCU – despite Marvel bosses saying they didn’t want to recast him out of respect.

Derrick reportedly said that T’Challa “was bigger than one guy” and that Chadwick “knew the power of the character”.

According to TMZ, Derrick thinks that “there’s so much power in seeing a Black king” on screen in terms of the effect it has on the “African-American youth”. By not recasting the character, Derrick argues, Marvel is “depriving Black kids of a role model”.

Derrick went on to call T’Challa “a symbol of Black people’s potential” and said he thought that “there aren’t a whole lot of positive influences for young Black children these days”.

However, TMZ adds that Chadwick reportedly never explicitly shared his wishes, but that Derrick says he is “sure his brother would agree”.

Last month Marvel’s VP of Development dispelled rumours that T’Challa would be recast.

“I’m being quite honest,” Nate Moore said on The Ringer-verse Podcast, “you will not see T’Challa in the MCU.”

Moore went on to say that he had discussed potential decisions with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, but the pair had decided they “couldn’t do it”.

“We have to figure out how to move this franchise on without that character,” he went on. “Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen…is tied to Chadwick’s performance.

“The challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is telling a story without T’Challa.”

The post Chadwick Boseman’s brother says late actor would want Black Panther recast appeared first on NME.