Search

Discover

NEWS

Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested at Kansas City Airport

By spin | Daniel Kohn • December 14, 2021

He faces a fine of up to $13,900

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested on Sunday night at Kansas City International Airport on misdemeanor assault. According to TMZ, Carey was arrested after allegedly getting into a scuffle with airport security. He faces a fine of up to $13,900.

Additionally, TMZ said that Carey shoved the person in the chest with two fingers and called them a “fucking f—–.” Carey is no longer in police custody.

A rep for Carey had no comment.

Before he was arrested (while wearing a Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs jersey), things seemed to be going alright for the Tool drummer. He appeared in his native Kansas to perform with the University of Kansas marching band. The Jayhawks trounced the Missouri Tigers 102-65 in Saturday afternoon’s game. Check out the video of that performance below.

The post Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested at Kansas City Airport appeared first on SPIN.

0 1 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.