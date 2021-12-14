Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested at Kansas City Airport

Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested on Sunday night at Kansas City International Airport on misdemeanor assault. According to TMZ, Carey was arrested after allegedly getting into a scuffle with airport security. He faces a fine of up to $13,900.

Additionally, TMZ said that Carey shoved the person in the chest with two fingers and called them a “fucking f—–.” Carey is no longer in police custody.

A rep for Carey had no comment.

Before he was arrested (while wearing a Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs jersey), things seemed to be going alright for the Tool drummer. He appeared in his native Kansas to perform with the University of Kansas marching band. The Jayhawks trounced the Missouri Tigers 102-65 in Saturday afternoon’s game. Check out the video of that performance below.

