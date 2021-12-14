LCD Soundsystem to Feature in Holiday Special With Macaulay Culkin, Eric Wareheim

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, right? You know what that also means? Holiday specials! LCD Soundsystem is getting on the act, featuring in an upcoming special titled The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special. Before that, however, will air a ’90s-inspired sitcom episode, called All My Friends (after the 2007 LCD song). That pre-show special will feature Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla as the band, with Eric Wareheim directing.

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom—the HIGHEST form of art,” Wareheim said in a statement. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show, we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays—provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy said in a statement of his own. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

The All My Friends teaser was released today as well, which doesn’t give away much, but you can get a glimpse of what’s to come.

The special is to stream on December 22 at 9 pm EST on Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

Here’s the full casting for All My Friends:

Christine Ko as Nancy Whang (vocals and keyboards), Macaulay Culkin as Pat Mahoney (drums), Tony Cavalero as Nick Millhiser (synth), Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle (guitar and synth), Aparna Nancherla as Abby Echiverri (synth), Jon Daly as Tyler Pope (bass), Rex Lee as Brian Graf (LCD Soundsystem’s manager), Luenell as the band’s tour manager, and Eric’s puppet as Korey Richey (synth).

