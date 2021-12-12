Watch Billie Eilish Pull Double Duty as SNL Host and Musical Guest

Billie Eilish pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live last night, marking her first time hosting and the second time as the show’s musical guest.

She was joined by her brother Finneas for performances of “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy. As Eilish noted, her appearance marked her last days as a teen, or as she quipped, “middle-aged” in internet years.

The show’s 47th season proved to be epic on the musical front. Kacey Musgraves kicked it off by baring it all on stage, followed by Halsey bringing out Lindsey Buckingham for a song; Young Thug bringing out a slew of guests; Brandi Carlile making her SNL debut, and Taylor Swift performing the 10-minute-version of “All Too Well.” Host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX plan to round out the year with SNL‘s final episode of 2021 next weekend.

Eilish released her masterful sophomore album Happier Than Ever over the summer. Read our review here.

Next up for Eilish? The Grammys, an event that she’s dominated the past two years. Eilish is nominated for seven Grammys. The ceremony takes place on January 31, 2022.

See more highlights from the second-to-last episode of SNL in 2021 below.

The post Watch Billie Eilish Pull Double Duty as <i>SNL</i> Host and Musical Guest appeared first on SPIN.