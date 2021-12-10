St. Vincent and IDLES Team for ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’ Remix

St. Vincent shared a new version of “Pay Your Way In Pain” which was remixed by none other than and the post-punkers IDLES. The song was originally off of the Grammy-nominated musician’s Daddy’s Home album.

The sinister, techno-twist of “Pay Your Way In Pain” heavily emphasizes the war-like energy and gritty mechanics of IDLES, while maintaining St. Vincent’s and the original track’s electro groove. The new and old are honestly two completely different tracks, for two completely different moods, yet of the same mother—St. Vincent.

“What I really enjoy about the Daddy’s Home album is using this camp energy in a really violent way,” Mark Bowen of IDLES said in a statement. “This embracing of the nostalgic even the kitsch but using it to make progressive futuristic music. It reminded me a lot of the energy of early house and techno but wrapped up in this early ’70s aesthetic. I wanted to ramp up the camp and the violence in the remix but still maintain the sentiments and sensibilities of the original track.”

Daddy’s Home was released May 14 via Loma Vista Recordings, and is up for the Best Alternative Album Grammy at the upcoming awards event. IDLES most recently are contributing to Independent Venue Week’s live compilation, following this year’s release of their widely acclaimed, fourth studio album, Crawler.

