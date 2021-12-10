Following his recent unveiling of “2010,” Earl Sweatshirt just announced his upcoming project SICK, out January 14.

The Los Angeles rapper also shared his brand-new single “Tabula Rasa,” which he tapped rap duo Armand Hammer (Billy Woods and Elucid) to feature on. SICK will arrive via Tan Cressida / Warner Records, marking Thebe Neruda Kgositsile’s (a.k.a. Earl) newest music since his 2019 Feet Of Clay. The 10-track pandemic-inspired project is available for pre- order.

“SICK is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Kgositsile said. “Before the virus, I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (‘The People Could Fly’). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

“Tabula Rosa” was produced by the Alchemist, and the new Josh-directed video shows the process of the song’s recording in a one-shot take.

The post Earl Sweatshirt Unveils Pandemic-Inspired Project SICK appeared first on SPIN.