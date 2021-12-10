“The People were angry and isolated and restless. … these songs are what happened when I would come up for air.”
Following his recent unveiling of “2010,” Earl Sweatshirt just announced his upcoming project SICK, out January 14.
“SICK is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns,” Kgositsile said. “Before the virus, I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (‘The People Could Fly’). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”
“Tabula Rosa” was produced by the Alchemist, and the new Josh-directed video shows the process of the song’s recording in a one-shot take.
The post Earl Sweatshirt Unveils Pandemic-Inspired Project SICK appeared first on SPIN.