A petition has been created pleading with producers not to cast James Corden in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

The big screen version of the long-running stage musical confirmed its major castings last week, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo set to play its leads.

However, Corden’s prevalence for appearing in movie musicals in recent years, including Cinderella, The Prom and Cats, has drawn the ire of many fans.

In a new Change.org page created in the wake of the Wicked news, creator Mikel Miller declared: “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie. That’s pretty much it.”

The petition has, at the time of writing, received over 31,000 signatures, a short way off its 35,000 target.

Corden drew a particular backlash recently after he was filmed thrusting at LA drivers in a rat costume while filming a segment for his Late Late Show to promote Cinderella.

Andrew Lloyd Webber also criticised Corden’s performance as Bustopher Jones in Cats recently during a YouTube live commentary for a 1998 filmed version of the stage show.

“Bustopher without interruption, as I wrote it. Do not be beguiled by other versions,” he said.

“Other versions with unfunny interpolations which I begged to be cut out. I did manage to get the worst of them removed. I cannot tell you how absolutely un-Eliot it all was in this song… He certainly didn’t hang around on a seesaw.”

Wicked will see Grande take on the role of Glinda the Good Witch, while Erivo will play Elphaba, with In The Heights‘ Jon M. Chu set to direct.

Grande previously spoke of her dream to take on the role of Glinda, the star tweeting about her desire as far back as 2011.

“Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production!” she wrote. “Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole”.

The post ‘Wicked’ fans petition to keep James Corden out of film adaptation appeared first on NME.