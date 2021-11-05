Search

Discover

NEWS

Taylor Swift announces ‘All To Well’ short film with ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink

By NME/Damian Jones • November 05, 2021

It's set to drop next week

Taylor Swift has announced a short film to accompany the forthcoming release of a 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’.

The singer has written and directed the film which stars Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink and Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien.

Today (November 5) she shared a 30-second clip, which you can view below, featuring a car driving down a rural road in autumn.

The film will be released on the same day as the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, next Friday (November 12), which ‘All Too Well’ features on.

 

The re-recording of the singer-songwriter’s 2012 album features the singles ’22’, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ and ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’.

Swift previously shared a clip of the album’s title track alongside her wearing a red dress before showing off various red accessories, shoes and items of clothing.

Then she shared a re-enactment video, which saw Swift re-enacting a Tumblr post from seven years ago gushing over the autumn season.

Swift is remaking her first six studio albums – up to and including 2017’s ‘Reputation’ – following the controversial sale of her masters in recent years. The star released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ in April before sharing a re-recording of ‘1989’ single ‘Wildest Dreams’ last month.

‘Red (‘Taylor’s Version)’ will contain “all 30 songs that were meant to go” on the original album, as well as collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and more. It was initially scheduled to arrive on November 19, but was pushed forward by one week.

Meanwhile, Swift was recently announced as a musical guest for Saturday Night Live this month. She is due to appear next Saturday (November 13).

The post Taylor Swift announces ‘All To Well’ short film with ‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink appeared first on NME.

5 5 7
  1. KattieeLone
    Kattie I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> kutt.it/me5729 Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> kutt.it/me5729
    ...show more
  2. KattieeLone
    Kattie I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> kutt.it/me5729 Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> kutt.it/me5729
    ...show more
  3. DanaAdd
    Dana Read following report to learn how a single-mom with 3 kids was able to generate $89,844 of annual income working in her spare time online from her home without selling anything... www.Homejob1.com
    ...show more
  4. TeresaBrown11
    TeresaBrown I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started..... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  5. izainja123
    izainja /My co-worker’s step-mother makes ***** every hour on the internet.. she has been fired from work for 9 months and last month her pay was 15737 just working from home for two hours every day,fhfgh *****­workingprofits comⓇ.,
    ...show more
  6. Phyllis2412
    Phyllis My sweet pussy is so wet I want a man fuck me hete - v.ht/i15l
    ...show more
  7. sarah.f.golden
    SarahGolden I am now making extra £19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly £20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by followACV instruction on the given website........ Www.Self25.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.