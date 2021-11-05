Search

Discover

NEWS

Green Day Shares ‘Holy Toledo!’ From Mark, Mary & Some Other People Soundtrack

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • November 05, 2021

A few Fridays ago, Green Day released a version of “Basket Case”

that was taken from a 1994 BBC Session. Today, Green Day unveiled a new song titled “Holy Toledo!” that was produced by the band and Butch Walker.

“Holy Toledo!” is part of the upcoming movie soundtrack for Mark, Mary & Some Other People, a new indie romantic comedy. The movie is in theaters and available on streaming as of today.

Bringing in their own self-proclamations into the track, “We’re hell raisers / Death wish cravers / We’re running with razor blades / Party favors / Sex with strangers / We don’t care what the neighbors say,” it is carried on in full-Green Day fashion.

In addition to the aforementioned releases, Green Day, also unveiled a cover of KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Night” that they performed on the road this summer. You can listen to that cover here.

Over the summer, Green Day performed with Weezer and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour, which is set to resume in Europe, beginning June 19 in Vienna next year. The huge string of dates, over the course of an entire year, will close on July 2 in Paris.

The post Green Day Shares ‘Holy Toledo!’ From Mark, Mary & Some Other People Soundtrack appeared first on SPIN.

10 6 6
  1. KattieeLone
    Kattie I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> kutt.it/me5729 Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> kutt.it/me5729
    ...show more
  2. KattieeLone
    Kattie I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> kutt.it/me5729 Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> kutt.it/me5729
    ...show more
  3. DanaAdd
    Dana Read following report to learn how a single-mom with 3 kids was able to generate $89,844 of annual income working in her spare time online from her home without selling anything... www.Homejob1.com
    ...show more
  4. TeresaBrown11
    TeresaBrown I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started..... WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more
  5. izainja123
    izainja My co-worker’s step-mother makes ***** every hour on the internet.. she has been fired from work for 9 months and last month her pay was 15737 just working from home for two hours every day,fhfgh *****­workingprofits comⓇ
    ...show more
  6. sarah.f.golden
    SarahGolden I am now making extra £19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly £20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by followACV instruction on the given website........ Www.Self25.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.