Green Day Shares ‘Holy Toledo!’ From Mark, Mary & Some Other People Soundtrack

that was taken from a 1994 BBC Session. Today, Green Day unveiled a new song titled “Holy Toledo!” that was produced by the band and Butch Walker.

“Holy Toledo!” is part of the upcoming movie soundtrack for Mark, Mary & Some Other People, a new indie romantic comedy. The movie is in theaters and available on streaming as of today.

Bringing in their own self-proclamations into the track, “We’re hell raisers / Death wish cravers / We’re running with razor blades / Party favors / Sex with strangers / We don’t care what the neighbors say,” it is carried on in full-Green Day fashion.

In addition to the aforementioned releases, Green Day, also unveiled a cover of KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Night” that they performed on the road this summer. You can listen to that cover here.

Over the summer, Green Day performed with Weezer and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour, which is set to resume in Europe, beginning June 19 in Vienna next year. The huge string of dates, over the course of an entire year, will close on July 2 in Paris.

