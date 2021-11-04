Search

Nandi Bushell Pays Tribute to Charlie Watts With ‘Gimme Shelter’ Cover

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • November 04, 2021

Nandi Bushell performed a solo multi-instrumental loop cover of the Rolling Stones classic

“Gimme Shelter” in honor of the band’s late drummer, Charlie Watts, on her YouTube channel. Watts died in August at the age of 80.

“This cover is for Charlie Watts,” Bushell wrote in her YouTube caption. “I wanted to do something really special for Charlie. This is my most ambitious cover yet. Gimme Shelter is such an incredible tune. I hope one day I get to jam with The Rolling Stones too. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – I LOVE THE ROLLING STONES!”

The young internet sensation takes on “Gimme Shelter” by looping her guitar, bass, piano, drums, alternative percussion, saxophone, and even the track’s vocal refrain. Repping a Stones t-shirt and a too cool full denim get-up, the 11-year-old rock ‘n’ roll prodigy is proudly carrying on the culture for her predecessors, and thanking a legend in this incredible tribute.

Last month, Bushell teamed up with Tom Morello’s son Roman for a song to fight climate change,”The Children Will Rise Up,” which they co-wrote, and made an accompanying video with Greta Thunberg and Jack Black. She also joined a huge lineup of the world’s best drummers—including Ringo Starr, Matt Cameron, and Brian Frasier-Moore—for WhyHunger’s Drum Together campaign this year. In August, Bushell hopped on stage in Los Angeles with the Foo Fighters, playing drums on a killer version of “Everlong.”

The post Nandi Bushell Pays Tribute to Charlie Watts With ‘Gimme Shelter’ Cover appeared first on SPIN.

