this year’s edition of San Francisco’s Outside Lands roared back. Long one of the highlights on the Bay Area concert calendar, the 2021 edition featured a number of great sets. In addition to headliners like The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, and Tame Impala, artists like Yves Tumor, Angel Olsen, Remi Wolf and Caroline Polachek also turned in sterling sets.

Here are the sights captured by Laura Studarus at Outside Lands as revelers were definitely in the Halloween spirit.

