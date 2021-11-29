Search

Discover

IN MEMORIAM

Legendary Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil dies aged 68

By NME/Sam Warner • November 29, 2021

He was described as "one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen"

David Gulpilil, a pioneering Indigenous Australian actor, has passed away aged 68.

The star was well known for appearances in films such as Walkabout, Storm Boy and Crocodile Dundee, and has been described as “one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen”.

Announcing the news, South Australia premier Steven Marshall said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen – David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM).”

He added: “An actor, dancer, singer and painter, he was also one of the greatest artists Australia has ever seen.”

David Gulpilil

Gulpilil came from the Mandhalpingu clan of the Yolŋu people and was raised in Arnhem Land. He later became a resident of Murray Bridge.

Marshall noted how his role in Nicolas Roeg’s 1971 film Walkabout “was the first time that many in Australia and internationally had seen an Aboriginal character portrayed on screen”.

He added: “He encountered racism and discrimination and lived with the pressures of the divide between his traditional lifestyle and his public profile.”

Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, and his final project was the autobiographical documentary My Name Is Gulpilil, released earlier this year.

Some of his other credits included The Tracker, Rabbit-Proof Fence and Ten Canoes, and in 2014 he won the Un Certain Regard Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for Charlie’s Country.

Since the news broke, tributes have flooded in for the late star, Asylum Seeker Resource Centre founder Kon Karapanagiotidis writing: “Through his towering humanity on screen & talent David Gulpilil made us confront our shameful treatment of First Nations people’s & challenged us to learn from it & not look away.

“He taught me so much about how we’re on the land of worlds oldest living culture & I’m so grateful.”

Many more have shared tributes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post Legendary Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil dies aged 68 appeared first on NME.

1 2 2
  1. isabellaaslater
    IsabellaSlater I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Here’s what I've been doing... www.webcash1.com
    ...show more
  2. ChristinCeja1
    ChristinCeja I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life.This is where i started>>> WWW.JOBNEWS1.COM
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.